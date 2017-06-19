Mumbai: Tejas Express gets 3 newly designed locomotive engines

Mumbai: Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express train has received three new locomotive engines which are designed to match the remaining coaches of the train. This locomotive engine was designed at Kalyan diesel locomotive shed and will begin operating from Monday onwards.

On June 15, a locomotive engine arrived in the city and remaining arrived on Sunday. This engine has arrived from Southern Railway and is currently being used by long distance trains, Rajdhani Express and Shatabdi Express. The main feature of this locomotive engine is that it runs at the speed of 160 km an hour.

“During monsoon, this engine will run at a lesser speed to match the fitness of the tracks situated on the Konkan railway route. We have been sanctioned to run the locomotive engine at the speed of 120 km an hour on the Konkan railway route,” Sunil Udasi, Chief public Relations Officer of Central Railways.

A team of officials from Kalyan locomotive shed has worked on the design to be painted on the engine to sync with the entire train.

Currently, the locomotive engine of the Tejas express train is either blue or green. This particular locomotive engine is best suited for the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches of the Tejas express train. Tejas express train is scheduled for five days a week during non-monsoon period and three days a week during monsoon period. It is fully air-conditioned and has one executive coach along with 12 chair coaches.