Mumbai: Teenager performs dangerous stunts on moving train, watch viral video

One can find many videos on social media in which young men are seen performing dangerous stunts on Mumbai local trains. Some of these have also gone viral and have over millions of views on YouTube. Another such video has gone viral on Sunday, in which it can be seen that a passenger performing dangerous stunts while travelling on a Harbour Line local.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the video was shot around 18 km away from CSMT, after the train started from Govandi and was headed towards Chembur. In the video, a teenager wearing a white shirt and brown pants can be seen hanging from the footboard of a Mumbai local. He uses his right hand to hold the footboard rod and after the train starts speeding, he leans out dangerously and tries touching the railway poles.

Sanjay Verma, Inspector, Railway Protection Force, Mankhurd told the leading daily, “We have registered a case against unknown persons performing stunts in the video under section 156 of the Railway Act, which pertains to footboard travelling.” The Railways have launched a special drive to curb footboard travel, but still, passengers ignore the authorities and continue doing this dangerous stunts. From January 2018, the RPF have arrested and fined around 68 people, reported the leading daily.