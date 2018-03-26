Mumbai: Teenage biker dies in road crash, relatives allege that it happened after cop swung baton in face

Mumbai: A teenage biker died in a road crash at Bandra-Worli Sealink around Saturday midnight after the police constable on nakabandi duty swung his baton in the biker’s face, in a bid to intercept him for triple riding. The person on pillion sustained injuries on his left hand and legs.

But the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya contested the charge and said, “The allegation is unfounded. No danda (baton) was thrown at the biker. The incident has been verified.”

However, the relatives and friends of the deceased, Imran Shaikh (17), are adamant that the police constable on nakabandi duty swung his baton in the biker’s face, following which he fell down and dies after a head injury. The deceased, a resident of Dharavi, was riding triple with his friends and going to Bandra Reclamation via Bandra-Worli Sealink on Saturday night at 11:45pm.

“There was nakabandi near Bandra Reclamation. So, Shaikh told the third person riding pillion to disembark; when the mishap took place, there were only two persons on the bike – the deceased Imran and the pillion Sayeed Sajeed (17). The latter’s arm and leg have sustained a fracture, Shaikh’s neighbour Mubarak Sayeed told the Free Press Journal. Shaikh and Sajeed were taken to Bhabha hospital in Bandra (West) where the former was declared brought dead. Sajeed is recuperating and moving on wheel chair.

A source at Bandra police station rubbished the charges and said, “After seeing the nakabandi, the biker tried speeding up; but his vehicle skid and he banged his head on a road divider.’’ Shaikh’s body was handed over to his parents but his relatives and neighbours have refused to conduct the last rites as they want an FIR to be first registered against the police constable who allegedly ‘swung his baton’. They have threatened to block the road in Dharavi if the constable is not booked.

“The Bandra police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter. We want the Bandra police to register an FIR against the constable. We will not conduct Shaikh’s last rites until the constable is booked,” said Sayeed. The police have seized the motorcycle and the CCTV footage of the crime spot is being vetted to ascertain the truth.