Mumbai: Tech glitch hits Harbour services

Mumbai: Commuters let stranded at railway stations on Harbour Line on Monday afternoon after services severely affected due to a technical snag (a unit failure) near Kharghar station. The glitch left hundreds of travellers stranded on various locations. The incident occurred at around 12.00 noon when the Panvel-bound train halted due to a ‘unit’ failure.

As a result, even subsequent train services were disrupted. “The trains plying on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Panvel route were halted near Kharghar station for almost an hour,” said a railway official.

Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relation Officer, Central Railway said the technical snag was fixed in an hour. “The line was clear and operational within an hour. It was not a major fault and was corrected as quickly as possible,” added Udasi. In the unit failure, the motor coach of a train shuts down due to a technical snag. This results in non-functioning of the locomotive, due to which the train halts abruptly.