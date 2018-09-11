Mumbai: Teachers to mass bunk colleges, protesting government’s inaction over long-pending demands

Most of the colleges are going to see their teachers missing, as 80 percent teachers of the aided and unaided colleges in Mumbai and state are going to mass bunk. The teachers are going to mass bunk colleges in order to protest against the government’s inaction on their long-pending demands.

Dr. Tapati Mukhopadhyay, president of Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation, which is organising the protest, told the Asian Age, “Over 80 percent of teachers of both aided and unaided colleges have registered themselves for the protest. Most of the teachers of colleges like St. Xavier’s’, Hinduja, KC College have registered. Such protests will happen until the state government agrees to talk with us.”

The teachers are demanding for the last five years recruitment process in aided colleges, which has been held back by the state government. As a result, colleges are appointing teachers on a contract basis or on clock hour basis (CHB), in which the teachers have alleged that they are paid under Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 without any security, while permanent teachers are paid above Rs 60,000, and they are made to work like permanent teachers. The teachers who are protesting have also demanded that the government should fill the vacant teachers’ post, implement ‘equal pay for equal work’ as per the Supreme Court order and also implement the 7th pay revision scheme.