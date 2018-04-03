Mumbai: Teachers to focus on assessment only to declare results on time

Mumbai: Teachers have complained about schools and colleges given them additional work during time of assessment. The state board and Mumbai University (MU) has informed principals of schools and colleges to avoid any kind of tasks which would take time of teachers and delay assessment followed by declaration of results.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has informed principals to reduce pressure of teachers to use their time. While, the Mumbai University (MU) has informed teachers assessing papers to focus and complete it within a specified deadline.

The state board mentioned the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results which are supposed to be declared by May end. Subhash Borse, in-charge secretary of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division, said, “Prinicipals and management authorities are advise not to award additional tasks as teachers need to focus on completing assessment of SSC and HSC examinations. Results of Class 10 and Class 12 have never been delayed as we declare results by May end.”

The result declaration process of SSC and HSC is followed by admissions to First Year Junior College (FYJC) and other courses and the schedule is decided accordingly. A senior officer of FYJC admission said, “FYJC admissions always get delayed if results are delayed. We hope the results are declared on time as there was a recent strike of teachers assessing papers. It is a circular process and a single delay can postpone the entire process which may affect the career of students.”

While, the MU has stated teachers to complete assessment within one month. This move has come as few results of last winter semester examinations are pending to be declared. While, summer semester examinations will begin in April and load of assessment will increase.

Teachers are informed by MU not to indulge in any unnecessary tasks of colleges. A senior official of MU said, said, “We do want teachers to be burdened with extra load due to assessment of next semester examinations. We have informed them to complete backlog as soon as possible so that students do not have to face a delay and results are declared on time.”by

Teachers complained they need to complete assessment in a specified deadline. Prachi Sate, a teacher said, “We need summer vacations and we cannot compromise on family obligations just because our work is prolonged. We will focus on completing assessment within one month provided our schools and colleges consider us and help us. We should not be given unnecessary tasks which may take away our time. We are glad both the state board and university has made a decision in our favour.”