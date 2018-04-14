Mumbai: Teachers of colleges propose state education ministry to allow to conduct FY and SY semester exams

Mumbai: Teachers of various colleges have proposed to the state education ministry that colleges be allowed to conduct the semester examinations of First Year (FY) and Second Year (SY) of various graduation courses. Even senate members of Mumbai University (MU) had proposed this shift to reduce the university burden and to award more power to colleges.

Teachers of Mumbai Regional Junior College Teachers’ Organisation (MRJCTO) have written a letter to the state education ministry raising this claim. This move has been proposed to give colleges more freedom and flexibility, reduce pressure of university and to avoid any delay in result declaration.

Currently, only the time-table of FY and SY semester examinations of colleges affiliated to MU are set by the university. The examination papers are set by teachers of respective colleges, examinations are conducted and even assessment is done by the respective colleges themselves. But now, the colleges would prefer to wield the power to decide the time-table and conduct exams completely on their own.

Teachers claimed that MU can focus on Final or Third Year (TY) semester exams of various courses. Anil Deshmukh, President of MRJCTO, said, “The time-table often clashes with other exams of various other levels and due to this students and teachers are in a fix. Colleges are already conducting FY and SY exams on our own so we request the education ministry to allow colleges to handle these exams completely. It will help reduce the burden of university as well and avoid any confusion or delay.”

University officials claimed that their priority is final year semester exams. A senior MU official said, “We focus on assessment and declaration of results of final year semester exams on a priority basis.” Teachers claimed that they have to juggle between assessment of FY and SY exams. A teacher said, “We just finished completing assessment of last winter semester exams of TY students and now we are busy conducting semester exams of FY and SY students. If flexibility is given to colleges, we can decide the time-table accordingly and keep some breathing space for teachers.”

Teachers of MRJCTO have been assured by Vinod Tawde, state education minister of school and higher secondary education about immediate action over this issue. “Tawde has assured us about talks with MU and teachers to come up with a final decision over this issue,” Deshmukh added.