Mumbai: Teachers of all schools not to be allowed to conduct private tuition

Mumbai: Teachers of all schools of the state will not be allowed to conduct private tuition as per a recent circular from the deputy director of school education. This move has come to curb malpractices like cheating, paper leaks, extra income, shift of focus from schools to private classes, favouring of certain students and revelation of blue print of examination papers.

According to this circular, teachers of all educational institutions will have to submit an undertaking letter to the principal of the respective institutions stating they will not conduct private institutions. If any teacher continues to do so then the principals of the schools will be held responsible along with the teacher.

This move has come mainly to prevent various acts of cheating as teachers conducting private tuitions often favoured students attending these classes over other students. A senior official of the deputy director’s office said, “We have received several complaints of teachers conducting private tuitions. School teachers were not permitted to conduct tuitions in the past but still some teachers were covertly doing it.”

Teachers have welcomed this move but are doubtful of its implementation. Rajesh Pandya, Vice President of the Teachers’ Democratic Front (TDF), said, “We welcome this move as in the past we have seen various paper leaks and a shift of focus to these private tuitions instead of schools. But the circular should have specified if teachers will not be allowed to conduct private tuitions for students of other schools as well. Also, a constant check is required for the adequate implementation of this practice.”

In addition, teachers revealed they indulged in private tuitions as their salaries were not sufficient. A teacher on request of anonymity said, “Some of us are paid very less which makes it difficult for us to run a family. Teaching is our vocation so we try and impart education through private tuitions and also earn a healthy living in this way. This new rule has generalised us due to the ill acts of certain teachers.”

While another teacher said, “We have witnessed incidents where teachers have revealed information like probable questions of board examinations to students attending private tuitions. These examinations are the paramount test of school education and no student should be treated differently at any cost. This new move will put an end to all such acts.”