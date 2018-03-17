Mumbai: Teachers await SSC and HSC answer papers to complete assessment, avoid result delay

Mumbai: Teachers of state-run schools and junior colleges have claimed they have not received answer papers of ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations for assessment. The answer papers are supposed to reach teachers at their respective schools or colleges in three days from date of examination.

Teachers claimed that they should receive the answer papers on time so that they can begin the assessment and help declare the board exam results on time. The assessment is done physically where answer papers are sent to teachers in their respective educational institutions and they check it according to the blueprint provided. Teachers are also given a deadline of 15 days to complete assessment of certain number of answer papers assigned. As the summer vacations are approaching, teachers claimed they should receive the papers immediately as they have to complete their regular school and college duties too.

Rajesh Mehta, a teacher said, “Some of us have yet not received the SSC exam papers though the exam began in the first week of March. There should be no delay as summer vacations will begin in a month and we need to complete our lectures by then.”

Officials of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) revealed the papers have been transported and will reach teachers soon. Subhash Borse, in-charge Secretary of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division, said, “We have transported the answer papers and we request all teachers to begin assessment on an immediate basis. Principals of schools and junior colleges are informed not to award any additional work to teachers so that they can focus on completing assessment on a priority basis.”

Over 3.80 lakh students are appearing for SSC and 3.30 lakh for HSC board examination this year. Every answer booklet of SSC consists of 20 pages while of HSC consists of 28 pages. These papers are checked manually by teachers. A blueprint is provided to teachers for reference. “After each examination, chief moderators meet at centres and discuss the entire paper, marks to be awarded, finalise answers for all questions and create a blueprint of the paper. This blueprint is then used as reference for assessment,” Borse added.