Mumbai: Teacher booked for breaking student’s finger with duster

Mumbai: In a case of teacher punishing student going out of control, the Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a school teacher for allegedly beating a 10-year-old student with a duster and, in the process, fracturing her finger. The student’s parents had complained to the police late on Saturday night regarding the incident. The parents of many more students have alleged that the school teacher had hit their children with duster because they had not carried the particular book that day.

The police, however, lodged an FIR based on the complaint of the mother of the 10-year-old girl, who suffered a hairline fracture after the accused teacher allegedly assaulted her. The teacher has been booked under Sections 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC, and under Section 75 (cruelty to child) under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, reported Mumbai Mirror.

According to the complainant’s mother, her daughter started crying when she reached home and said that teacher had beaten her and students with a duster. “The students were called to the school on Saturday for an extra class to make up for the Diwali break. “Since this is the second term, they did not carry a book from the first term. Students can forget; they can make a mistake. Yet, the teacher placed my daughter’s hand on the bench and hit it with a duster. An x-ray revealed a hairline fracture,” the mother said.

Another parent, also a member of the school’s Parent-Teacher Association, said his son spiked a fever after coming home. “After he told me his teacher had beaten him, I went to school to meet the principal, but she got angry and refused to listen. She said we could approach any authority we wished,” the parent said.

However, the school principal claimed she was not aware of the case. “Even I don’t know. The parents came to school when my time was up,” she said. Asked if she had tried to question the accused teacher, the principal told Mumbai Mirror, “Her number is not reachable. The teacher is not answering the phone. I will know the details on Monday.”

The police is keeping a close eye on the case and Senior Inspector Yogesh More from Khandeshwar police station said the complainant’s mother had claimed that the teacher had beaten three children.