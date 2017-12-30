Mumbai: Taxi Union calls for strike on January 18

On Friday, a taxi union in Mumbai announced that they will go on 12-hour strike on January 18. The union has said that the city taxi scheme has not been implemented till now, and even welfare scheme for taxi drivers also not been passed.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Kamgar Seva Sangh has alleged that limiting black-and-yellow taxi drivers to the pick-up point at airports and allotting counters to private cab aggregators is unfair. The union has also alleged that police fine taxi drivers confiscate their licenses without verifying passengers’ complaints.

Krishna Hegde, president, Kamgar Seva Sangh told Hindustan Times, “The taxi drivers are suffering a lot on a daily basis. Request of toll exemption for black-and-yellow taxis and cool cabs have not been accepted despite us asking that taxis which are empty should be exempted from the toll.”

but on the other, the city’s biggest union comprising of 25,000 taxi drivers– Mumbai Taximen’s Union– has not supported this strike and told the leading daily that, the strike is uncalled and will not be supporting the strike. Mumbai Taximen’s Union added that they have kept the issues in front of the transport department and confident of that the issues will be addressed.