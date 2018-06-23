Mumbai: Taxi and auto rickshaw fares likely to be hiked by Rs 2

Mumbai: As if the petrol prices were not agonising enough, citizens of Mumbai may have to cough up extra for daily commute by taxi and auto rickshaw. This is because the state transport department is likely to hike fares of taxis and auto rickshaws by a minimum of Rs 2. For the last three years, auto and taxi unions have been clamouring for a hike in fares.

Very soon, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority will hold a meeting to decide on the quantum of hike. “The hike will be commensurate with the rising fuel prices. In the past two years, compressed natural gas prices have increased by Rs 3 per kg, compounding the hardship of taxi drivers,” said an official.

The minimum hike could be Rs 2 for both forms of transport, which essentially means the minimum fare in the case of autos could go up from Rs 18 to Rs 20; and for kaali-peeli taxi, from Rs 22 to Rs 24. “MMRTA will take the final call on increasing the fare,” added an official. Taxi union leader AL Quadros said that since 2015 there has been no hike in fares; the Taxi Men’s Union has accordingly submitted its own estimate which would entail Rs 3 hike in taxi fares.

“There are many parameters which influence the fare hike, including capital cost of the vehicle, maintenance and the annual repair cost, overhead expenses, insurance, taxes,” he added.Meanwhile, consumer body Mumbai Grahak Panchayat has stated that they will not oppose the hike, if it is in sync with the recommendations of the Khatau committee. The committee also recommended implementation of telescopic fares (more distance, less fare), happy hours (low fares during non-peak hours) and others. “The calculation will be accepted if it is based on the Khatau committee recommendation,” said one of the members from the MGP.