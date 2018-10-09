Mumbai: Tanushree Dutta likely to record statement in a day or two

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta is likely to record a statement at Oshiwara police station on Tuesday or Wednesday, along with two women witnesses who were present at the spot in 2008. Police said they are cross verifying all the allegations levelled by Dutta before registering First Information Report (FIR) or taking cognisance into the matter. Meanwhile, Nana Patekar said he will be addressing the media and issuing a statement after the legal procedures of the notice sent to Dutta are over.

Sources said the complaint letter submitted by Dutta on Saturday evening will be acted upon after the allegations have been minutely scrutinised and verified after the probe. Dutta, who is out of town till Tuesday afternoon, is likely to record a statement after her return to the city. Sources said Dutta will be recording the statement along with two female witnesses of the incident, one of which was her assistant during the shoot of the song in Horn OK Pleasss. Shailesh Pasalwad, senior police inspector of Oshiwara police station said, “We are studying the complaint. After the initial statements of the victim and witnesses is recorded, we will have an insight into the case. We will take appropriate action only after the statements are recorded.”

Meanwhile, Nana Patekar cancelled the Press conference to address the allegations levelled by Dutta of him sexually harassing scheduled on Monday after his lawyer advised him against it. In a brief Press statement, Patekar said, “My lawyer has asked me to not talk to any channel, have to listen to him. What was the truth 10 years ago remains the same today and will continue to be tomorrow as well,” the veteran actor said.

Earlier, in the complaint submitted to Oshiwara police on Saturday, Dutta said she lodged her complaint for the registration of FIR under sections 354, 354 (A), 34 and 509 of the IPC. She further said before shooting the song, which was supposed to be a solo song picturised only on her, she had clearly mentioned that she will not enact or perform any lewd, vulgar or uncomfortable steps.