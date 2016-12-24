Mumbai: Tamil Nadu in Malad!

Mumbai: One was greeted with a ‘Vanakkam’ and the Tamil Brahmi script on the school’s arch when visiting the Children’s Academy in Malad.

From showcasing a Tamil-style wedding, musical instruments of Tamil Nadu to traditional delicacies of the southern state, in the two-day ‘Tamil Nadu darshan’ held at the school, it did seem like a successful attempt to bring the essence of the southern state into the school’s humble premises.

The idea behind the biennial programme that the school conducts is to familiarise the students with the culture and traditions of different states. In 2014, the school chose Karnataka. Though culminating in this two-day event, the theme chosen is inculcated in children the whole year round. They are taught the numericals in the state’s language from one to 10 as well as the basics of the spoken language such as to say ‘Hello’ and ‘Thank You’.

Students put up engaging dance performances in traditional dance forms. One skit was on the meaning and significance of the festival of Pongal, which is widely celebrated in the state.

At the student’s art corner, a myriad display of arts and craft work was displayed from pot paintings to miniatures of musical instruments of the state. One of the exhibits was a glass painting titled ‘Tsunami Memorial’ made by a Class VIII student as a truibute to the victims of the disaster that struck the state in 2004. Another was titled ‘Thalaiva’, a glass painting on Tamil superstar Rajnikant.

The models and pictures of famous temples of the state, the ‘state bird’ and ‘state animal’ were displayed on the notice boards in the corridors. The two-day programme kicked-off on Thursday.