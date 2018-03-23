Mumbai: Tak-tak gang robs mobile of IT engineer

Mumbai: A tak-tak gang stole expensive handset of a software engineer who was stuck in traffic during morning rush hour on JVLR on Wednesday. The victim Eshan Pancholi reached MIDC police station and registered case against the duo.

“I was stationary in traffic on JVLR just before the Takshila signal when one of the two men came on the left side of my car and shoved his footwear under the rear left tyre. As I engaged gear to move ahead he pretended to get hurt and started banging on the passenger window and opened the door to hurl abuses at me,” Pancholi said.

“Naturally, I was taken aback as to why he opened the door so I asked him in Hindi to move away because I knew it was not my fault. At this very same instance, the second guy appeared on my side (the driver side) and banged the window with a loud thud. When I turned to see what was happening, the guy on my left slammed the door shut and disappeared and when I turned right the other guy was gone too. I soon realised that they stole my new Samsung note 8.”