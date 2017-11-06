Mumbai: Sweeper arrested for groping woman on passenger train

Mumbai: The Government Railway of Police (GRP) of Borivali has arrested a 23-year-old sweeper for allegedly molesting a woman on a passenger train late on Saturday night. The incident took place when the victim was returning to Mumbai from Gujarat.

On November 4, the victim, who is a resident of Mumbai, was returning home from Gujarat after completing an official tour. The victim boarded the Kutch Express train from Gandhidham Railway Station and occupied a seat in one of the air-conditioned coaches of the train. “A sweeper entered the victim’s compartment on the pretext of cleaning the coach. This happened when the train reach Viramgaon railway station at 1:30am in the night,” said a railway police official.

The victim was seated in her compartment and the sweeper entered her coach after he realised that she was travelling alone in her compartment. “On the pretext of cleaning, Singh came close to her and touched her inappropriately. The victim was asleep during the time of incident and woke up to find Singh in her compartment,” added the official.

The sweeper, who has been identified as Bhanupratap Singh, is a resident of Kanpur. The victim is a 35-year-old woman and works in a private firm in Mumbai. The Viramgoan railway police are investigating the incident. Singh has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections for molestation(354).