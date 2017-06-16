Mumbai: Survivors want death for Abu Salem and accused in the 1993 blasts case

Mumbai: The special TADA court is expected to pronounce the verdict in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case (the second part) on Friday and there are seven accused. Victims tracking the case of that ‘black day’ told Free Press Journal that they want capital punishment for Abu Salem and the six other accused.

Sachin Sarmalkar, a victim of the blasts, says that only capital punishment is apt for Salem and his men, who have killed destroyed lives of thousands of people. “Hundreds died and thousand lives were destroyed. This can only be compensated with at least capital punishment,” Sachin added.

“I am not saying this because I am a victim of this incident, rather thousands of innocents have suffered a lot due to the blasts. Several are left helpless as they have lost body parts. That is why I hope that these accused are awarded death,” Sachin said.

At the same time, victims do not want the entire ‘Yakub Memon’ episode to be repeated. “Everyone is aware what happened when Memon was granted capital punishment by the special court. Even the Supreme Court conducted hearing till midnight,” Kirti Ajmera, another victim, said.

Ajmera also expressed his anguish over the politicians, celebrities and other renowned personalities, who had written several letters to the President of India to commute Memon’s punishment. He said, “Politicians played politics and others like celebrities and activists sought fame in the controversy. No one thought of us, our ordeal. I do not want that same thing be repeated.”

“In my view, post the special court’s judgement, their appeals if any must be expedited and heard on a day-to-day basis in the High Court and the Supreme Court subsequently. Their appeals must not be kept pending the way it was in the case of Memon. This gives time to the convict to do various things, like Memon studied a lot which was cited every time by people, who were against his hanging,” Ajmera said.