Mumbai: Summative tests for class 2 to 8 in state schools

Mumbai: Moving from a no-examination approach to preparing students for the grind, the Maharashtra Government plans to introduce a new set of summative tests for students of Class II to VIII in all schools of the state. These summative tests will commence from Wednesday. This test has been introduced by the state education department to check the knowledge of students, help identify their weaknesses, and enhance overall academic excellence.

The summative tests will be conducted thrice in an academic year in subjects like Mathematics, Science and English language. It will include one baseline examination and two summative tests. The two tests will be based on the curriculum of the respective academic year, while the baseline examination will be based on the learning and syllabus of the previous academic year.

A senior official of the state education department said, “The baseline examination will help understand what and how much the students have learnt from the previous year, hence their basics will be updated. At the same time, the summative tests will help analyse how a student understands a particular subject. If the students do not perform well in a particular subject, then the teachers can increase their focus and thrust.”

Teachers consider these tests as a tool to study a student’s ability to learn, inclination towards subjects and academic interests. Ramesh Chettiar, a teacher said, “We will understand the loopholes in our teaching if a large number of students do not perform well in a particular subject. Also, it will help study a student’s strengths and weaknesses, which will help us enhance their ability to learn.”

Education experts stated these tests do not make sense for students of Class 2. Janardan Jangale, President of Teacher’s Democratic Front (TDF), said, “The students of Class 2 are very young for these tests. From no examination to these three tests the state government is introducing unnecessary reforms for children. These tests will act as an additional duty for teachers.”

The examination papers for these tests will be set by the Maharashtra Academic Authority (MAA), Pune. The baseline examination is expected to be conducted at the start of the academic year while the tests are supposed to be conducted in November to December and March to April respectively. These tests are mandatory for all schools of the state.