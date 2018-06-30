Mumbai Suicide: 19-year-old kills self in Govandi

Mumbai: A 19-year-old girl committed suicide at Govandi’s Indira Nagar on Thursday. The girl’s mother alleged she was tortured after marriage by her husband and mother-in-law. Sana Abid Shaikh, 19, hanged herself from a ceiling rod with a dupatta in her flat.

Her husband Abid, 22, had stepped outside their residence to buy breakfast when she took the extreme step. When Abid returned home around, the entrance door of the flat was open and he saw her hanging from the ceiling rod. He immediately alerted the neighbours, who informed Shivaji Nagar Police about the incident.

Sana was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where she was declared dead. Police said Sana’s troubles began after her marriage in March this year. Her mother Shahnaz, 42, in her statement to the police, has said her daughter was allegedly tortured by her husband and her mother-in-law.