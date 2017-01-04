Mumbai: Sub-committee to decide on domicile period for hawkers

Mumbai: The State Cabinet has decided to set up a cabinet sub-committee to take a final decision over mandatory period of domicile required for hawkers in Maharashtra. The names of the sub-committee members are yet to be finalised.

The cabinet meeting held on Tuesday chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved the draft of the policy for hawkers. Shiv Sena minister Diwakar Raote raised the issue of domicile and suggested there should be criteria of specific period of domicile to get licence under hawkers’ policy. He said that otherwise outsiders and people who came just a few years back in Maharashtra will grab the opportunity of sons-of-the-soil.

The cabinet agreed with his suggestions and decided to set up a cabinet sub-committee.

The Centre’s Hawkers Policy is already in vogue from April 1, 2014 across the nation. This act is applicable to urban local authorities including all municipal corporations and Municipal councils.

According to clause 36 of the Hawkers Act, each State has to publish rules and has to draft plan accordingly to the policy. The state has drafted the plan and it was approved by the cabinet on Tuesday.

The draft has mentioned provisions including detail survey of hawkers within six months period, issue certificate, criteria to allow hawkers status, issuing identity card and its validity, clarification of hawkers, their establishment, fees and penalties etc.