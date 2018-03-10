Mumbai: Study says women assume medical problems rather casually

Mumbai: According to the recent study published International Journal of Science and Research, women in both urban and rural areas of India view their medical problems rather casually, for different reasons. In urban areas it is the busy schedules which the women have to juggle. It is a lack of understanding in among women from rural areas, which make approach towards any ailment rather casually. This study was conducted by International Journal of Science and Research.

In fact this casual approach further delays the treatment given to women in Maharashtra. A senior doctor said the study mainly focused on general lack of awareness amongst women for their own health. More than 1000 women from urban areas of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and rural regions of Raigadh, Alibaug, Panvel, Roha and Pen were interviewed about their knowledge, attitude, beliefs and practices of gynaecological problems. It was published recently in the reputed International Journal of Science and Research and was spearheaded by the physiotherapy team of Mahatma Gandhi Mission Hospital, Vashi. It also revealed that in urban area 87 per cent of women consults a doctor and 12 per cent opted for a home remedy, while in rural regions only 43% of women seek professional medical help and 41% were dependent on home remedies. Close to 1% urban women, 15 % rural women ignored the condition.