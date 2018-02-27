Mumbai: Students told by officials to be careful with Board exam hall tickets

Mumbai: Students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations have been warned by the state board to be careful about their hall tickets as it is the most important document without which they will not be allowed to appear for the examination. The hall ticket of a student preparing for Class 10 was returned by an autorickshaw driver on Monday as he had forgotten it while commuting in the autorickshaw a Bandra east.

Students are repeatedly warned by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to be careful about their admit cards. A senior official of the state board said, “The hall ticket is the only ticket for entering an examination centre and appearing for the examination. Students and parents should treat it as the most important document and keep it safely. If it is lost the students will not be allowed to appear for the examination and will have to face a lot of inconvenience.”

Students and parents have also been complaining about errors in their hall tickets of both SSC and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examination. Sushma Naik, a parent said, “The full name of the student or the mother’s name is printed incorrectly with spelling mistakes. When we complained to the school to rectify this error the school asked us to pay a rectification fee. Large number of students are facing this error and we have to go through this haste of correcting it. If it is the most important document then it should be printed with utmost care.”

MSBSHSE revealed these errors should be rectified by the school without charging any kind of fee. A senior official of the board, said, “It is the responsibility of schools and colleges to provide accurate hall tickets. If there is any kind of error in the admit cards then the respective school and college should rectify it immediately without charging any amount or causing any inconvenience to students.” The SSC examination is set to begin from March 1.