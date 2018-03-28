Mumbai: Students to have new FYJC admission system

Mumbai: Students will have a new First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission system from this academic year. The entire regime will move online where booklets will not have information about cut-off percentages about various colleges. Students will have to check cut-offs online and also apply online.

Also, students can lock their admissions and reserve seats; they will be given admission, once they accept it. Colleges will not be able to award admissions without a student’s approval. To that extent, the students will have an upper hand in confirming admissions. The FYJC admission process will begin once the results of Class 10 are declared. The students will be given a button in their login to activate a particular admission, if they want to secure their seat in a particular college. This will enable them to exercise their sweet will. Junior colleges will not be able to award admissions on their own, unless the students approve and confirm it via this process.

The state education department claimed they were facing several problems due to lack of this option. A senior official of the department said, “Colleges awarded admissions to students without the confirmation of the students. Colleges either did this to fill their seats or there was a huge error while awarding admissions. Also, the staff of various colleges was involved in discreetly awarding admissions to students who had merely applied, but had not confirmed. Last year, several students complained to us that they were given admissions automatically without their confirmation.” In addition, admissions to bifocal streams will be done online. The official added, “Students can apply for bifocal courses online instead of offline. Last year, there was confusion as colleges offered different bifocal courses offline and students went through an online process for general admission and offline for bifocal courses.”

So, now onwards, the FYJC admission information booklet given to students will not contain cut-off marks or percentage of various colleges. Students will have to locate it on the online admission portal. The booklets will now only have user ID details and instructions. But teachers and activists have challenged this decision. Surendra Mane, a teacher said, “The booklet is like a one stop solution of information for students with all details of colleges, addresses, cut-offs and courses offered. The booklet should not be done away with as it serves as a primary guide for students.” The process of gathering information and compiling data of various colleges has already begun. The colleges with new courses, streams or with changes in intake capacity will have to register soon, as the entire FYJC admission process is going online.