Mumbai: Students of different class forced to sit in 1 classroom in BMC schools

Mumbai: The quality standards of Brihanmumbai Municipal schools are falling lower by every day. Shockingly, students of different standards are being forced to sit together and share the same classroom. While one batch may feel promoted, the other may just feel demoted.

The students of Imambada Municipal Urdu School and J R Municipal School at Dongri are facing this hard situation with only one teacher imparting lessons to students of both different standards in the same classroom at the same time.

Students of class I and second are made to sit in one classroom in Imambada School because there are only four teachers for 80 students. Out of these four, one of the teachers is currently away on training for some time. As a result, amateur interns who are studying Diploma in Education (D.Ed.) are performing the tasks of enrolled teachers.

A senior teacher from the school told the Free Press Journal, “In a clubbed class, we assign students of Std It with some homework and recite a poem or a lesson to the students of Std II. This is definitely impacting the performance of our students, but we have little choice.”

Sadly, the students do not feel the loss or adverse impact. They have now got used to the situation. A student said, “We keep ourselves busy by reading something. We have to listen to lessons of other standards even though it has nothing to do with our examination paper but we have no option.”

Similarly, the J R Municipal School has 144 students with eight classrooms and three teachers. Students are seated together – first and second, third and fourth, fifth and sixth and seventh and eighth in one classroom each. In fact, this school does not have a principal since July 2016 and is still functioning without an administrative head.

A senior teacher of the school said, “I would never send my child to such a school where students of different grades are made to sit in one classroom. We have appealed several times to the civic officials but to no avail.”

The enrolment in municipal schools is decreasing every year even though the education provided is free. Uma Shinde, education administrative officer who inspects these schools often, said, “We have already assigned one teacher for Imambada and two for J R School. Also, a principal will be appointed in the school within 15 days.” Shinde did not have anything to say about the clubbing of students in one classroom or lack of teachers.