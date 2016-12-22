Mumbai: Students, cops gather to attend Forensic Science Expo in city

Mumbai: The Institute of Forensic Science, Fort had organized a two day state-level Forensic Science Expo (FSE) event for the forensic students. As it was the state level event which later converted to the National level event as the students from Pune, Satara, Surat, Ahmdabad and Ratlam, along with that around 600 Trainee police from Marol Police Training Center, Powai visited the FSE.

The expo was inaugurated by Dr.Sudhir Kamat, Former Director of Forensic Science Lab, Mumbai.

The expo comprised of the various domains of forensic such as crime scene, fingerprinting, ballistics, features of currency notes, anthropology, DNA fingerprinting techniques and digital cyber forensic. This event was one of its kinds in the city as it showcased the latest equipments and technology in the forensic field.

FSE was attended by the students from Sagar University MP, Forensic Science College, Satara, and many other schools and colleges. Dr. Pratima Jadhav, Director of college said, “It was the successful event as we got a good respond from all the students, private organizations and police officers who came for the FSE and explored themselves to the forensic techniques. The teachers, council members and volunteers of our college also took a lots effort to make this event successful as it was their first national level event.”

Suresh, trainee police said, “The event really helped out to understand the importance of forensic field in the field of investigating a crime and how to apply it in court of Law.”

“After looking to the event the senior police officer of Marol police Training Centre asked us to organized a three day camp for the trainee police and give them more information of forensic advantage in solving crime cases,” Jadhav added.

Taufique Shaikh, General Secretary of college, said, “It is the first time our college is organizing a National level event. We had invited students from college as well as from schools and were also expecting students from the different fields. Moreover, it will be helpful for everyone to know more about Forensic science and various technique used for investigating and solving the cases.”