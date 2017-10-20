Mumbai: Students brace up for an extra hour in school

Mumbai: Students of State-run schools have to daily attend classes for nearly six hours. If a new proposal is accepted, they will have to spend an additional hour in the school, so that they can attend an extra period – of Art and Physical Education. The surprise awaits them once the schools reopen post Diwali vacations.

This move, initiated by the Maharashtra State Council of Education, Research and Training, is aimed at grooming students in creative work and sports. Once the new schedule falls in place, standard III to Vth and ninth will have three classes of Art and PE each per week, while standard sixth to eighth will have four. Class tenth will have three PE periods and there will be two for Scout and Guide Social Service.

This change has affected the schedule of classes for both primary and secondary sections, as schools will have to change their entire time-table for the second term. Fr Jude Fernandes, Principal of St Mary’s School, Mazgaon, said, “The extra period means an extra hour of class in the time-table. We will have to adjust this one hour either early in the morning before the school starts or after the regular school hours. This extra period would be for every division of every class, which means a great deal of rescheduling.”

Interestingly, parents have welcomed this move stating that this will encourage their children to participate in extracurricular activities. Ankit Shukla, a parent, said, “These extra classes will help all students to try out their creative skills. Also, they will get a chance to participate in sports activities right from an early age. We do not mind if our kids spend an extra hour in school in a constructive manner, as this will help in their overall development.”

The school authorities have also questioned if they will be allowed to appoint trained teachers for these classes. A Principal of a school said, “Schools should be allowed to appoint experts in Physical Training and Arts, so that we can give the students the best.”