Mumbai: Students appearing for SSC board exams to get new textbooks

Mumbai: Students of Class 10 studying under the state board’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) will have new textbooks from this academic year. Teachers, students and parents of state-run schools will be given training regarding the new curriculum and syllabus.

New textbooks will be provided to all state-run schools by April. These books have been produced by the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research, Pune along with Balbharti. Last year, new textbooks were provided for Class 9 students of state-run SSC board schools.

In order to explain these new textbooks, a workshop will be conducted on April 4 at 10:30 am at Shivaji Natya Mandir, Dadar. In this workshop, students and parents will be informed about the content of these new books, syllabus, marking system and teaching patterns. Experts of various subjects including teachers and committee members will explain various new concepts of respective textbooks. Students and parents can attend this workshop based on an admit card provided by the state.

Schools claimed they need time to understand these new textbooks. Saira Kennedy, Principal of St Lawrence High School, said, “Our teachers will need time to understand the new content and grasp the curriculum so that they can teach it to students in a productive way. Any kind of change for good takes time and we are willing to adapt it. Training sessions of these new textbooks will help us get a clear idea.”

While, teachers claimed they are busy with assessment of Class 10, primary and secondary examinations and will not find time for these sessions. Rajesh Pandya, a teacher said, “We already have a task of completing assessment of recent SSC board examinations. In addition, examinations of various primary and secondary standards are going on. We will find it difficult to manage time and attend these training sessions. Also, we will have to study the syllabus on our own first inorder to prepare well and then teach it to our students.”

The state education department claimed this introduction of new textbooks will enhance knowledge, creativity and learning. The new textbooks will focus on interactive concepts, practical analysis and reasoning skills to help students enjoy the process of learning.