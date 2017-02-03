Students and Citizens collect 5,000 kg thrash from Bhandup mangroves!

Mumbai citizens has marked World Wetlands Day, by cleaning 5,000 kg thrash form the mangroves in Bhandup. School and college students, environment protection groups, forest department officials were part of this clean-up drive.

The 2 February each year is World Wetlands Day, marking the date of the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands on 2 February 1971. Established to raise awareness about the value of wetlands for humanity and the planet. World Wetlands Day was celebrated for the first time in 1997 and has grown remarkably since then. Each year, government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and groups of citizens at all levels of the community have taken advantage of the opportunity to undertake actions aimed at raising public awareness of wetland values and benefits in general.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Round about 120 school students, environment protection groups, forest department officials and citizens of Mumbai participated in this drive. In this clean-up drive, they cleaned-up 5,000 kg thrash from the mangroves near Bhandup. Colleges like Vidyalankar College, Wadala, VK Krishna Menon College of Commerce and Economics College, Bhandup and Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College, Navi Mumbai and school students from Vidyadhiraja High School, Bhandup (East) participated for this clean-up drive.

