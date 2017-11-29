Mumbai: Stray dog who boarded WR train beaten up brutally by RPF and GRP officials

Mumbai: A horrifying incident came to light on Tuesday, when a stray dog who accidentally boarded a ladies compartment was allegedly beaten up Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel from Western Railways (WR). During its five-hour journey, the dog was beaten thrice by the RPF and GRP officials.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, animal activist and veterinarian, who rescued the dog in evening, said that the dog was bleeding from the mouth, private parts and sustained grievous injuries.

A pet lover Ana Bhutani, travelled with dog to save him from beating of RPF and GRP officials. She told Hindustan Times, “I was on my way to Andheri around 11pm when I noticed a dog crying loudly at platform number four. The Virar-bound train had stopped at the platform and four RPF constables were hitting the dog with lathis to make him leave the ladies compartment.”

Even after requesting the officials not to hit the dog, she boarded the train to rescue the dog. She further added that the train stopped at Borivali and the dog was beaten again, and after which the scared dog hid beneath the bench and refused to leave. Many attempts to rescue the dog failed so Ana Bhutani travelled with dog to VIrar and back to Churchgate hoping that the dog will come out.

Bhutani also tried giving food and water to dog hoping that he will come out to at least eat it. And she didn’t leave the train thinking, if she left the constables will kill the dog. At Churchgate, the same train was rescheduled for Bhayander, and a co-passenger called Omkar Rane, an animal activist from Dahisar.

Omkar Rane told Hindustan Times, “I got a call while the train was at Dadar and I asked people give the animal its space. Considering the beating it was subjected to, there was a chance that the dog biting the one trying to rescue it or cause an untoward incident.”

After rescuing the dog, Rane said that the canine has sustained multiple injuries, and had to treated immediately. They have kept the dog in a foster home. While looking at amount of injuries the dog had received he said, that it was completely inappropriate of the railway staff to opt for such violent approach towards the animal rather than calling a professional for help.