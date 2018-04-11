Mumbai: Stopped from watching IPL match by mother, 18-year-old boy hangs self

On Monday, an 18-year-old youth hanged himself, allegedly in a fit rage, after an argument with his mother on watching IPL match. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, 18-year-old Nilesh Gupta, who is a college student from Jogeshwari West was watching an IPL match on TV at his home on Monday around 9.30 pm. Later, his mother asked him to check if the water tank, which was outside, was filled. But Nilesh refused to do so, which led to a verbal argument between him and his mother.

Later, after the argument, his mother switched off the TV, and herself and went out to check the water tank. But then, when she returned, the main door was locked from inside, and even after calling her son repeatedly, he didn’t answer. She then raised an alarm. After this, neighbours gathered and forced opened the door. After the door was opened, they found Nilesh hanging by a cloth from the ceiling in the living room. During the incident, Nilesh’s father and his younger sister were not at home.

Later, Nilesh was rushed to nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Amboli police have recorded statements of family members and registered an accidental death report.