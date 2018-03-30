Mumbai: Std IX student commits suicide over poor results

Mumbai: In a case of student committing suicide over poor results, after failing in two subjects, a Std IX student of Ryan International School in Kharghar, committed suicide by hanging herself on Wednesday evening, when she was alone at home.

The Kharghar cops have recovered a suicide note from her bedroom, which says, “I can’t study further. Sorry, mom and dad,” reported Mid-Day.

According to the police handling the probe, the 14- year-old used to reside at Kharghar with her parents and brother. Speaking to mid-day, Dilip Kale, senior police inspector, said, “The girl was getting poor marks in her exams for some time, and hence, was under extreme pressure to study hard.”

Confirming the matter, Prakash Nilewad, assistant commissioner of police, said, “After returning from school on Wednesday afternoon, the girl did not talk to anyone. She had her food and locked herself up in the bedroom. After her mother and brother went to the market around 5.30 pm, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan with the help of a dupatta.

Her mother returned around 6.15 pm and found her hanging. Though she was immediately rushed to the Navjeevan Hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead. We have registered an accidental death report in the matter.