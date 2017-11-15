Mumbai: State promotes, sports, art and culture for kids through online portal

Mumbai: On the occasion of Children’s Day, students were in a for a surprise as they can now avail of various opportunities for academic, sports and cultural growth. The state minister for school education Vinod Tawde inaugurated the online portal of Jawahar Bal Bhavan to facilitate registration and participation of students in various competitions and activities. Also, children from Child Rights and You (CRY), an NGO participated in the beautification of the Sassoon Docks Art Project.

This portal would help students check various cultural competitions, academic contests, sports activities, art forms and other related extra-curricular activities. It would also facilitate registration for participating in various competitions of higher levels. Till date, students do not have a dedicated portal to register when they go for state or national level competitions.

Rajendra Ahire, assistant deputy director of education, said, “Students can now refer to this site for information on various activities and updates. Often, when students participate at a national level competition, they need to register at the state level for representation. This portal will guide them.”

Tawde celebrated the occasion by appreciating the drawings and paintings created by kids at Bal Bhavan, Charni Road. Tawde said, “Students need to build a connection with the subjects which they do not like. They can probably build a dialogue with textbooks and notebooks to enhance their interests in studying.”

Even as Children’s Day was celebrated in schools, kids from CRY contributed to St+art India Foundation’s Sassoon Dock Art Project. The children spent the entire day drawing, painting and colouring the walls of the dock. The project is an exhibition of site-specific installations, murals, audio-visual experiences, screenings, talks and curated tours at the renowned dock of the city.