Mumbai: State initiates a programme ‘Learning Outcome’ to enhance knowledge of students

Mumbai: The state education department has initiated a programme called ‘Learning Outcome’ to help students of Class I to VIII of all schools of the state. This programme formulated by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) aims to help children acquire minimum levels of learning as per their standard.

Students will be able to learn and understand basic knowledge and skills which they ought to possess at a particular standard through this learning outcome. In addition, this would help teachers to understand the learning levels of children in their respective classes individually as well as collectively.

The state education department mentioned students, teachers, school authorities and parents were clueless about the basic academic knowledge and skills required as per various standards. A senior officer of the department said, “Till date teachers did not know certain skills which a student should possess at a certain age or standard. Students had no idea that they are bound to have basic academic knowledge till they reach a certain standard. The learning outcome will educate about basic academic essentials, learning patterns, teaching skills and help develop analytical skills.”

Learning Outcome has been developed for each class in Hindi, English and Urdu languages comprising of subjects like Mathematics, Environmental Studies, Science and Social Science up to the elementary stage. Apart from academics, the programme will focus on enhancing interpersonal skills, vocabulary, ability to think and expression of thoughts of students.

Parents and teachers have welcomed this initiative for the overall growth of students. Nidhi Gaikwad, a teacher said, “We can study every student in our class though this learning outcome programme. Often teachers are clueless about the requirement of a certain set of skills. For example, students ought to know their basics thoroughly till they are in the primary section.” Parents can also avail of this programme as it will be available in every school and also online. A parent said, “We can refer to it and keep a constant check on the academics and creative skills of our children through this programme.”