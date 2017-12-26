Mumbai: State government plans rural housing fund to accommodate encroachers

Mumbai: The state government has taken the decision to create ‘Special Rural Housing Fund’, a dedicated fund to build homes in rural Maharashtra as a part of the ‘Housing for All by 2022’ mission. Accordingly. encroachments in villages till January 1, 2011, will be regularised and encroachers rehabilitated at the same location under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) or be given alternate place in same village.

Pankaja Munde, minister for rural development department, brought the policy for rural area for the people who live on encroached land belonging to revenue or forest department. “Aiming to implement Housing for All mission, the state cabinet has taken decision to regularise encroachment on government-owned land and rehabilitate residents.”

According to the decision, except forest land, land used for public purpose and land for grazing, encroachment on other government land will be regularises on in-situ basis, that means on same land. “If Gram Panchayat will pass the resolution to rehabilitate encroachment on grazing land at in-situ, it will be named as ‘Gramin Garaju and Beghar Gruhnirman Prakalp’ (Housing Project for Needy and Homeless People from Rural Area). Gram Panchayat will have to make alternate arrangement for grazing land double than the encroached land to ensure people will be rehabilitate there,” said Munde.

“Even if, more than 50 percent encroacher will request for rehabilitation on other land, the state will consider it,” the minister said. The encroacher family which do not owned house in village by the name of any member of the family, he will be eligible for free land upto 500 square feet under Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Housing Scheme.

“The cut off date to regularise encroachment will be January 1, 2011. The encroachment after this date will be revoked and will not be eligible for any benefit,” said the minister. The state will form high power Committee to implement the scheme and special fund will be created for this.