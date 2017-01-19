Mumbai: State Election Commissioner makes Sairat film stars brand ambassadors

Mumbai: To encourage a high voter turnout for the forthcoming elections in Municipal Corporations, Zilla Parishad and local bodies, the State Election Commissioner JR Sahiria has roped in the leading stars of the hit Marathi film, Sairat.

The female character, Archi, played by Rinku Rajguru born on June 3, 2001 and Parsha played by Akash Thosar are now the brand ambassadors for SEC in Maharashtra. The voter turnout for the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections in 2012 was a poor 45 percent. The SEC wants to appeal especially to the urban voters appealing to them to come out and cast their votes on the polling days.

The Marathi film created a record box office collection that crossed Rs 110 crores.