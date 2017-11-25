Mumbai: State education ministry to appoint new agency to manage online assessment

Mumbai: Students may be saved from another nightmare in their Mumbai University (MU) result declaration as the agency managing the online assessment will be changed for the next semester. Vinod Tawde, state minister for school and higher education, stated that even if the assessment of winter semester examinations is done accurately, MeritTrac company will not be allowed to continue and a new agency will be appointed for the next semester.

MeritTrac was responsible for managing assessment of the recent summer semester examinations where results of 477 examinations were delayed. MU allowed the agency to conduct assessment of winter semester examinations because it had signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the company. The state education ministry has taken a firm stand of replacing this agency after the completion of winter assessment to avoid any further damage.

Tawde revealed tendering process to appoint a new agency will be started as soon as the winter assessment is completed. Tawde said, “MeritTrac will conduct assessment of winter examinations as per the contract. But once the assessment is done we will start the tendering process to appoint a new company. A new agency will be hired at any cost irrespective of the fact that the assessment is done accurately.”

The university has pulled up its socks by tackling loopholes and improving the system. Arjun Ghatule, director (in-charge), board of examinations and evaluation of the MU, said, “We have improvised the systems, increased manpower, trained teachers, educated non-teaching staff and enhanced the process to prevent any kind of delay. The assessment for winter semester examinations will not face any delay.”