Mumbai: State asks Centre for NEET in Urdu

Mumbai : In a response to demands of Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), the state medical education minister Girish Mahajan has written to the centre to include Urdu in the list of languages in which medical and dental entrance test NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) is conducted.

The organisation is thinking of pursing the matter legally if the centre does not include Urdu in the languages the test will be conducted in. The organisation had recently started an online petition on change.org to push for the purpose, but the petition managed to collect less than 2000 supporters. “We will be going to junior colleges in the state and collecting signatures from students,” Mohammad Ali Shaikh, Public Relations Secretary of the organisations’ Maharashtra south zone.