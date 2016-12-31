Mumbai: State acted coy on permits for dance bars

Mumbai: The dance bars across Maharashtra received a new ray of hope as the Supreme Court (SC) directed the state government to issue premise and performance licenses to all the bars applicants on November 24, 2016. However, this hope is short lived as not a single license has been issued till date to any of the applicants.

Earlier this year, the SC had also directed the Maharashtra government to grant licenses to eight dance bars by May 12, 2016. Out of which, only three dance bars namely Aero Punjab and Sai Prasad at Andheri and Indiana at Tardeo, Mumbai were issued the licenses.

Following the SC’s direction of November 24 of issuing the licenses according to the norms of 2005, around 33 applicants were already lying with the state government. This number has increased considerably by this year’s end as almost all the dance bars in Maharashtra have applied for a license.

The members of the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) have constantly approached the state government authorities but have not received any response. The hotel and bar owners have also approached the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Pradip Sawant as he will direct the police to issue the licenses. But, the DCP has claimed that he has not received any direction in this matter from the state government. The next hearing of this issue will take place on January 11, 2016.