Mumbai: Starve the rats, advices BMC chief Ajoy Mehta to rodent-infested city

Mumbai: Rats are becoming the city’s bugbear with all kind of suggestions being made to tackle the menace – from the mundane to the bizarre. The latest suggestion has come from civic chief Ajoy Mehta: he has said in response to a query from Shiv Sena’s Worli corporator, Datta Narvankar, that perhaps the best way to address the menace is by starving the rats.

So, he says, the kitchen should be kept clean, the garbage should be disposed of properly and food should be kept out of reach of the rats. It is also felt that the menace has worsened as there are several old and dilapidated structures in the city, which are infested with rats. Also, in his statement, Mehta disclosed that in the year 2016 the civic body had killed 210,737 rats; also, during this period 10,551 complaints dealing with rats were received from citizens.

Across Mumbai, there are a 19,600 old dilapidated chawls and buildings out of which in 14,000 structures redevelopment work is stalled due to different reasons. Also, in these old buildings, the rodents have drilled holes, weakening the structures further. Therefore, Narvankar raised the issue in the house through a notice of motion to which Mehta gave a written reply.

Other tangible suggestions from the civic chief were: use of mousetraps; starving the rodents; and keeping the chawls and building premises clean. In dire situations, one can take recourse to rat poison. He claimed tenants don’t keep their premises clean and, eventually, the entire blame comes to rest on the doorstep of the BMC. Mehta had another nugget to share: one rat gives birth to 15,000 new rats. Also, their lifespan is 18 months. That is the extent of the problem.