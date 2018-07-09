Mumbai: Starvation of cash, Malaysian project manager among many other reasons why monorail did not succeed

The monorail services in the city are getting worse with it’s services remaining suspended from November last year. Services from Chembur to Wadala (phase 1) were suspended after two rakes caught fire in November last year. On the other hand, phase 2 (from Wadala-Jacob Circle) is yet to become operational. The 10.6-km has missed 15 deadlines. The Mumbai Metropolian Region Development Authority (MMRDA) also called for new tenders to take over from Scomi Engineering, the Malaysian supplier and the operator of the Monorail coaches. However, now rubbishing claims that the MMRDA is sending Rai manufacturere packing, Scomi’s deputy chief execute officer, Kanesan Velluppillai, reaffairmed the company’s commitment to the project and told Mumbai Mirror that they have fulfilled their commitment to supply, operate and maintain coaches for three years.

Speaking to the cause of which the operations were stopped last year, he said, “We have prepared a report on the accident and it’s out. Operational efficiency needs to be improved. Operational procedure pertaining to the training of captains and staff needs to be fine-tuned. Action needs to be taken to prevent such incidents”.

On the delays and cost escalations, Velluppillai said, “With no movement from the government, there was no work for nearly eight months. We had the option of walking out. We showed confidence in Mumbai and chose to stay. Then the MMRDA invited a project management consultant from China, and there were problems for a year as he spoke in Chinese. Then it took two years to get approvals for work over Mahul creek. All utility diversions were delayed by three to four years by the local civic body”

“Monorail couldn’t succeed in Mumbai because the project was not completed on time and there was a starvation of cash. Even the first metro took a long time to build.”