Mumbai: Stall owners demand rehabilitation after market area gets redeveloped

Mumbai: At least 17 stall owners from a city based market in Mulund on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the civic body requesting to rehabilitate them at their own premises within a week’s time. The said market was redeveloped without obtaining proper consent from the stall owners who fall in the list of bonafide tenants.

On Tuesday, these 17 stall owners submitted a memorandum with the help of a city based Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) called Ekta. The founder and President of Ekta, Rakesh Shetty met Sangeeta Hasnale, Assistant Commissioner (Market) of Bombay Municipal Corporation along with the 17 tenants.

“We have requested the civic body to immediately allot these 17 bonafide tenants their commercial spaces to carry out their business. The civic body has violated rules by not providing an agreement before demolishing their market,” said Shetty.

These licence holders carried out their business at Sant Jalaram market located in Mulund. Several tenants had been carrying out their business of garment and fruit stalls since past 30 years.

“The civic body also violated several rules including shifting the commercial space of the tenants from ground to first floor and vice versa,” said Bharath R Thakkar, a stall owner at Mulund. The stall owners also alleged they were dislodged from the location and demanded rent from the concerned builder as per market rates for 7 yrs. Hasnale said she would look into the matter and allotment would be given to the stall owners.