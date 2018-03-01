Mumbai: SSC exams begin, students asked to avoid cheating

Mumbai: Over 3.83 lakh students are appearing for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations in Mumbai division which began on Thursday. Students have been informed to reach their examination centres on time and advised to carry only stationery inside the examination hall to prevent any acts of cheating.

In order to prevent malpractices, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) initiated several precautionary measures. Around six flying squads have been initiated, education inspectors and female constables have been deployed at all centres to check students. Both students, teachers and staff involved in the examination process are not allowed to carry mobile phones or any kind of study material inside the exam hall.

It is the responsibility of exam centres to ensure a smooth examination process as per the board. Subhash Borse, in-charge Secretary of MSBSHSE, Mumbai division, said, “The examination centres should see to it that there are adequate security checks. Our education inspectors will help facilitate various measures to avoid any acts of cheating or copying. Various centres should ensure that the examination process is carried out smoothly and there is no inconvenience caused to students.” Students have been informed to fill in their details correctly on the answer booklets and reach their examination centres before time. Raina Sen, a teacher said, “Students should take time and fill in all the details like seat number, barcode, question paper code and centre number correctly. And for this, students should reach the examination centres before time so that they have sufficient time to fill in all the details as it is the first time that they are appearing for a board examination. The main answer booklet consists of 28 pages while students can ask for supplements of four pages each.”

Students have been warned not to indulge in any acts of copying or cheating. “Students should carry only stationery inside the examination hall. Strict action will be taken against any acts of copying or cheating. Also, students should reach the exam centres before time to avoid any last moment confusion and inconvenience,” Borse added.