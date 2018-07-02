Mumbai: SRH to hear Andheri residents’ claims against firm in slum project
Mumbai: The Slum Rehabilitation Authority will hold a hearing on Wednesday to sort out grievances of people of a residential society in suburban Andheri which is being redeveloped by a private builder. The residents of Andheri Talav Market society, which is being redeveloped by the Chandiwala Enterprises under the SRA scheme, had last month addressed a press conference where they levelled serious charges against the firm.
These residents had claimed that the construction firm had shown unauthorised people as members of the society while bonafide residents had been excluded. The firm, Chandiwala Enterprises, has, however, refuted the allegations and termed them “baseless”.
Balasaheb Kolekar, Deputy Collector, SRA said,”We have received complaints following which notices have been sent to 78 members of the society to come forward with their original documents on July 4.”
Earlier last month, a group called the Forum For Slum Dwellers Welfare had claimed that 78 of the slum dwellers, out of a total of 107, who had submitted documents claiming to be part of the society, were “bogus”.
One of the residents, Sultana Begum, who has also filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, had claimed, in the press conference, that the builder was “manipulating and forging” documents.
Kolekar told PTI that the authority, during the hearing, will verify the documents and ensure that only bonafide claimants get houses as part of the redevelopment. A notice had been served to Chandiwala Enterprises as well in connection with the July 4 hearing.
Sunil Sharma, convener of the Forum For Slum Dwellers Welfare, hailed the SRA’s move to call an urgent hearing on July 4. When contacted, the owner of the reality firm, Humayun Chandiwala said, “We have already approached the High Power Committee to sort out the issue. All I can say is that the allegations are baseless.”
