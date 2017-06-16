Mumbai: SRA yet to take action against societies responsible for delay in rehab projects

Mumbai: Even though the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) officials are directed to take strict action against societies responsible for delays in rehab projects for nearly 10 years, they have failed to take action against its Ghatkopar project. Residents of Pankeshah Baba Dargah at Ghatkopar, who were denied permanent homes in the SRA project, alleged that their society members in connivance with the officials carried out irregularities in preparing a list of eligible beneficiaries.

FPJ had reported that around 160 slum dwellers were denied houses and 115 names were included in the list of eligible beneficiaries on forged documents. An inquiry revealed that some of the occupants were given flats on the basis of driving licence. The list of eligible beneficiaries, called the Annexure 2, clearly states that an occupant, Parvez Khan, a resident of the slum, was given a flat in the rehab structure on the basis of driving license. Khan is a family member of chief promoter of the society who has received four flats in the rehab building.

A senior official from SRA, said, “Slum dwellers depend on the committee members of the society for their documentation work who also represent the entire slum. Most of the times, the societies fraudulently acquire more than one flat and rule out the names of eligible beneficiaries. Also, the deputy collector should prevent such irregularities carried out in the beneficiary list by the society members and officials.”

Residents added that they have made several complaints to the authorities have demanded a structural audit of the rehab building. Rafiq Shaikh, a resident of the slum said, “It is clear that the irregularities were carried out by SRA officials and the developer, however, no action has been taken against them despite several complains to Vishwas Patil, SRA Chief Executive Officer. The authority should also conduct a structural audit of the building as the developer has used substandard materials.”

The authority yesterday said that they will start taking action against societies that cause delay in the project. However, no such action has been taken against this SRA project at Ghatkopar which started in 2008.