Mumbai: SRA to start biometric survey in Majaswadi’s slums

Mumbai: The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) is all set to carry out biometric survey in the city’s densely populated slum pocket of Majaswadi located in Jogeshwari. The survey would be conducted with the help of civic body officials and the authority aims to initiate speedy implementation of SRA scheme for its redevelopment. There are at least 70,000 slum dwellers living in this slum pocket and more than 12,000 slum structures in Majaswadi. “The process involves door-to-door numbering and biometric hutment survey. In this survey, the slum dwellers would be issued with a smart card listing their personal details,” added a senior SRA official.

After the slum pocket in Dharavi, this would be another biggest biometric survey which would cover such a large area. The Majaswadi slum pocket is located at Jogeshwari east and is off the Western Express Highway. “The village of Mogra and Majas constitutes of at least 30 slum housing societies,” added the official.

The officials said the slum pockets of Mogra and Majas have been deprived of redevelopment activities since several decades. “We would be taking help of civic body officials for biometric survey as it covers larger area. The survey aims at empowering the slum population in the city by providing the required residence proofs for their rehabilitation. Once the survey is completed, slum dwellers would be rehabilitated in a proper manner,” added the official.

During the survey, the consultants would use lidar cameras to get a view of the slum pocket. A Geographic Information System map of the slum pocket will also be created by using satellite imagery and lidar cameras for receiving 360 degree view of the slum pocket. “The surveyor would also submit the forms to the concerned authority after the completion of biometric survey,” said the official.