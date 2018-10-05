Mumbai: SRA starts biometric survey on disputed IAF rifle stn land
Mumbai: The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) recently started the biometric survey of slum dwellers living on the Indian Air Force (IAF) rifle land at Kalina area. As per the SRA biometric department, the land survey has been divided into four slum clusters of total 8,609 hutments. The first slum pocket with 3,452 hutments, second has 3,628, third has 129 and the fourth pocket has 1,400 slums. The survey began on August 14. Till now, biometrics of 7,051 families has been conducted.
For the first time, a defence land is being surveyed by the SRA and a special permission was needed from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Since the SRA does not have the powers to conduct any survey on defence land, the larger concern is of the encroachers, the driving cause for the survey. According to the government rules, slum-dwellers residing here before 2000, will only be eligible for the rehabilitation scheme. Interestingly, the defence department does not have exact information to the extent of land under their ownership, since in this case, Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) has contested the ownership.
Another officer from SRA stated the survey on defence land will pave the way for other land parcels under defence which are encroached upon. Soon a blanket permission will be taken from the state government to conduct similar surveys on other defence pieces of land. The land, which has been mired in controversies for several decades, as the IAF has been unable to develop defence rifle station due to encroachments. The defence has also filed a suit in the City Civil Court.
JUST ARRIVED
- Mumbai: SRA starts biometric survey on disputed IAF rifle stn land
- Congress open to talks with any anti-BJP party for pre-poll alliance, says Sachin Pilot
- Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth is the lowest paid celebrity contestant in the house?
- Nana Patekar-Tanushree Dutta controversy: Min assures of fair probe
- Mumbai: Ex-fashion designer found dead in her flat
EDITOR’S PICK
In the end, nothing may come out of Tanushree Dutta’s recital of a ten year old charge of sexual misconduct…
Another jolt to grand alliance
BSP chief Mayawati is known to hold her cards close to her chest. That is her strength, keeping everyone guessing…
Supreme Court expands frontiers of democratic rights
The Supreme Court representing the highest judiciary of the country played a glorious role last month in expanding the frontiers…
When aspirations become achievements
It is when news like the Barclays Hurun Rich List get splashed around in the media that one actually begins…
Sex, lies and videotape show in Bollywood
Bollywood makes for excellent theatre; when a celebrity is at the centre of a scandal, its dramatic impact is multiplied…