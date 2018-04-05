Mumbai: SRA conducts biometric survey to free government land

Mumbai: In a bid to free Central government land from encroachments, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has begun biometric survey of slum pockets located there. At present, the biometric survey has begun at lands owned by Central government including Mumbai Port Trust in Colaba, Indian Institute of Technology in Ghatkopar, Customs Department in Bandra, several lands along Western/Central railways, Airport Authority of India and Tata Memorial Centre in Colaba.

This survey would also help identify the eligible slum dwellers for rehabilitation. It is being conducted by an appointed private agency called Mahaonline and concerned Deputy Collector to collect the documents of slum dwellers. The survey in the areas of land owned by Central government began in September 2017 to ascertain the eligible slum dwellers for rehabilitation.

The SRA has completed numbering of at least 3159 hutments at Mumbai Port Trust in Colaba area. This survey began after receiving the permission from the concerned authority. “We have completed the biometric survey of at least 974 hutments out of the total 1879 hutments in the area,” said a senior SRA official.

Similarly, the survey has also begun at lands owned by Customs Department in Bandra and Indian Railways. “We are in the process of identifying the hutments in the area. We have so far identified a total number of 537 hutments in the area,” added the official.

Under the land owned by the railways, the surveyors have begun survey in slums located along the railway tracks at Kurla, Dharavi, Chembur and Borivali. “We have completed conducting biometric survey of at least 1072 hutments at Kurla, at least 330 hutments in Dharavi, around 2564 hutments in Chembur and at least 1002 hutments in Borivali. Once we complete the survey, the list of eligible slum dwellers for rehabilitation would be identified,” added the official.

The survey is yet to begin in areas of land owned by Airport Authority of India in Bandra, Indian Institute of Technology in Ghatkopar and Tata Memorial Centre in Colaba. “Once a list of eligible slum dwellers have been prepared, the concerned authorities would take a final decision on providing a rehabilitation to the slum dwellers from these areas,” added the official.