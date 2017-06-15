Mumbai: SRA admits lapses in allotting flats to ineligible beneficiaries

Mumbai: Around 160 slum-dwellers were denied a permanent house by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), after a promise of flats in return of their land. Instead of providing them with a permanent house in the rehab structure, residents allege that SRA officials carried out irregularities in the process of preparing a list of eligible beneficiaries in a SRA project and 115 names were given flats on forged documents.

Residents of Pankeshah Dargah at Ghatkopar west are waiting for a permanent house since 2008 when the project begun.

According to the residents, the developer, Rockline Constructions, in concert with SRA officials and deputy collector, sold flats to outsiders and submitted fake electricity bills as proof of their residence. Shabir Khan (53), a resident of the slum, “The developer has threatened us that he will demolish our existing slums if we protest his project. He has received permission for CTS no. 151, which he has developed and housed 280 residents out of the total 557 slum dwellers, but he has forcibly demolished structures of CTS no. 153 and CTS no. 155. The developer is threatening the residents of CTS no. 152 to vacate the land for expanding his project. He has demolished my only house in the slum. I have no money to pay for the rent which is the developer is supposed to give if he has demolished our structure. However, the authorities and the developer have turned a blind eye to our problems.”

The structures of 160 residents were first regularised, but were declared ineligible during the allotment of houses. The residents then demanded an inquiry of the existing residents who were allotted flats in the first rehab structure. Acting on their complaints, Deputy Collector, Tejas Samel, after a prolonged inquiry declared, that 115 out of 280 occupants have bogus documents and are not eligible for any flats in the SRA structure.

A senior SRA official admitted that 115 residents are ineligible and were still allotted flats. “The deputy collector has declared some residents as ineligible beneficiaries of the project. Further action against evicting the unauthorised occupants will be initiated from the collector’s office.”

Disappointed by the authority’s inability to take action against the ineligible occupants, the residents approached Lokayukta ML Tahilyani. Following few hearings, the Lokayukta directed SRA officials and Deputy Collector to take appropriate action against unauthorised occupants under SRA act within three months. The SRA failed to take any action against these unauthorised occupants despite Lokayukta’s order.

The original slum dwellers alleged that SRA officials and the collector office asked for a bribe to regularise their structures. They also alleged that the developer included these 115 occupants to show a majority on the plot to be developed. The entire project cost is Rs 450 crore even when slum-dwellers are still struggling to find a permanent house.