Mumbai Crime: Spurned by friend’s widow, man kidnaps her son

Mira Road: The Mira Road police rescued a 4-year-old boy from a remote village in West Bengal and apprehended the kidnapper who wanted to marry the child’s widowed mother in his bizarre ransom demand.

The toddler had mysteriously disappeared while playing outside his tenement near the SVP School on August 10. A missing person report was registered with the Mira Road police. A police team led by PSI Mahesh Kuchekar and personnel Vijay Brahmne under the instructions of Sr. PI Vasant Labdhe, swung into action and started investigations into the case.

It emerged that the child’s father had died two years back and one of the his colleagues identified as Sameen Taj alias Sikander Shaikh (32) started visiting their home and apparently developed a liking for the woman who works as a domestic help.

Investigations revealed that Shaikh had been pestering the child’s mother to marry him, however, when she turned down his proposal, he kidnapped her son to compel her for marriage. While the child was reunited with his mother on Wednesday, the accused who has been booked under section 363 of the IPC has been remanded to custody. The Thane (rural) police led by SP-Dr. Mahesh Patil are already on an overdrive to trace missing children and streamline security arrangements to eliminate such incidents of disappearance’s.