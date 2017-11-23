Mumbai Spirit! Good Samaritan rescues newborn girl abandoned in auto

A man in Mumbai, Aman, saved the life of a newborn abandoned baby girl in a closed-up auto rickshaw in the city. He immediately tweeted the picture of the child, asking for help. Although the baby was wrapped in a white blanket and had her clothes on, she was shivering with cold, as he claimed in his Twitter thread.

Soon after the post, people reached out to him, some to inquire, others with helpline numbers and many others to convey their gratitude to him for saving baby girl’s life. Mumbai Police Twitter handle was quick to act too and reached out to him on Twitter to assist. Mumbai Police then came to the rescue and tweeted assuring him that they are on the case.

Found this 3 to 5 day year old kid in closed auto. Please help me guys. I’ve no idea what to do? #help pic.twitter.com/ZBHg8xdLNz

— Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 19, 2017

For all who’s asking for baby’s health. She’s just doing fine. She’s Stopped shivering too! pic.twitter.com/qYbqd9IfYW — Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 19, 2017

Guys, I’m sorry for being unable to reply everyone personally. A lot of things are keeping me worked up. I’ll keep you guys updated about the health status of the baby girl. Thanks a lot for the immense support you’ll have provided. Love you guys ❤️ — Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 21, 2017

However, it turned out that the Mumbai Police rescued the baby long before their official response on Twitter as within minutes of their official response, the Samaritan shared a picture of the baby in the arms of a female constable. Interestingly, he kept people updated about the baby’s health through his tweets and photos.

Talking to indianexpress.com, he said his name is Hemant Sharma and is a resident of Kanjurmarg East in Mumbai. The 26-year-old found the baby abandoned in Datar colony. She is under doctor’s observation with two women police constables who are taking care of her. Police are still trying to find the parents of the baby,” he said.

He later updated his followers that he was at the Kanjumarg East police station with the baby. His tweet came right after Mumbai Police tweeted to him asking for his details. After a while, he updated the thread with another and this time, an assuring update: “I just visited the baby at the hospital. She has been shifted to another ward where medical investigations are going on. I’ll update you with more information as soon as I get to know.” “For all who’s asking for baby’s health. She’s just doing fine. She’s Stopped shivering too!” was his next tweet.

Going to see the baby in the evening…will update you after — Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 20, 2017

I just visited the baby at the hospital. She has been shifted to another ward where medical investigatons are going on. I’ll update you with more information as soon as I get to know. pic.twitter.com/7VKukFqlan — Aman (@Jugadu_banda) November 20, 2017

Mumbai Police took to their Twitter handle to inform that the baby was at Sion Hospital and was being taken care of by WPC Sangeeta Yadav. They also applauded Aman for being alert and taking timely action.

The Little Baby found by @Jugadu_banda in an auto yesterday and handed over to Kanjurmarg Police, is now in the Sion Hospital & our prayers. WPC Sangeeta Yadav is making sure she is taken care of. pic.twitter.com/UQxLy4Mgkm — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 20, 2017

.@Jugadu_banda alert citizens like you on the streets of Mumbai, play a major role in making it a safe city! Thank you for making sure the child reaches safe hands #ThankYouMumbai pic.twitter.com/giiyD2z7Os — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 20, 2017

This kind of incident highlights how powerful and helpful social media can be if used, properly. These people are making the world a better place. We feel really happy that angels like Aman exist and he did so much for the baby. Even Mumbai Police thanked Aman for his efforts. Interestingly, amid all the violence and hatred, such stories restore faith in humanity.