Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PadmavatiRow
#GST
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#RobertMugabe
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai Spirit! Good Samaritan rescues newborn girl abandoned in auto

Mumbai Spirit! Good Samaritan rescues newborn girl abandoned in auto

— By FPJ Web Desk | Nov 23, 2017 03:14 pm
FOLLOW US:

A man in Mumbai, Aman, saved the life of a newborn abandoned baby girl in a closed-up auto rickshaw in the city. He immediately tweeted the picture of the child, asking for help. Although the baby was wrapped in a white blanket and had her clothes on, she was shivering with cold, as he claimed in his Twitter thread.

Soon after the post, people reached out to him, some to inquire, others with helpline numbers and many others to convey their gratitude to him for saving baby girl’s life. Mumbai Police Twitter handle was quick to act too and reached out to him on Twitter to assist. Mumbai Police then came to the rescue and tweeted assuring him that they are on the case.

However, it turned out that the Mumbai Police rescued the baby long before their official response on Twitter as within minutes of their official response, the Samaritan shared a picture of the baby in the arms of a female constable. Interestingly, he kept people updated about the baby’s health through his tweets and photos.

Talking to indianexpress.com, he said his name is Hemant Sharma and is a resident of Kanjurmarg East in Mumbai. The 26-year-old found the baby abandoned in Datar colony. She is under doctor’s observation with two women police constables who are taking care of her. Police are still trying to find the parents of the baby,” he said.

He later updated his followers that he was at the Kanjumarg East police station with the baby. His tweet came right after Mumbai Police tweeted to him asking for his details. After a while, he updated the thread with another and this time, an assuring update: “I just visited the baby at the hospital. She has been shifted to another ward where medical investigations are going on. I’ll update you with more information as soon as I get to know.” “For all who’s asking for baby’s health. She’s just doing fine. She’s Stopped shivering too!” was his next tweet.

Mumbai Police took to their Twitter handle to inform that the baby was at Sion Hospital and was being taken care of by WPC Sangeeta Yadav. They also applauded Aman for being alert and taking timely action.

This kind of incident highlights how powerful and helpful social media can be if used, properly. These people are making the world a better place. We feel really happy that angels like Aman exist and he did so much for the baby. Even Mumbai Police thanked Aman for his efforts. Interestingly, amid all the violence and hatred, such stories restore faith in humanity.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK